2 months on, USG machine defunct at B'pora hospital

Even after passage of two months, the authorities have failed to restore the defunct USG machine at district hospital Bandipora here, much to the inconvienence of the patients.

A hospital source acknowledged they have to face angry patients every day for the failure of the authorities to get the machine repaired. “The defunct machine has indeed hit the patientcare.”

Medical Superintendent, Bandipora District Hospital, Bashir Ahmad Teeli said the USG machine developed some fault following which the authorities took up the issue with a Bangalore-based company for repairs. He said an engineer examined the machine some 10 days ago and removed the faulty part for repairs. “But it hasn’t been repaired yet,” Teeli said.

However the locals said say it has been almost a month since they were assured that the machine will be made functional in some days.

A local, Naseer Ahmad said a huge population of Bandipora depends on the facility and in case of emergency patients were often advised to go for USG test.