UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:06 PM

3 die of coronavirus, 250 test positive in J&K

Three persons died of COVID19 while 250 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1853 and COVID19 positive cases to 1,19,053, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 115 were from Kashmir and 135 were from Jammu division, they said. The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 98 cases followed by 49 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases dropped to 3555 in J&K as 338 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,13,645 patients have recovered so far, they said. Of the three COVID19 deaths during the past 24 hours, two were from Kashmir and one from Jammu region.

