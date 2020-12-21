3 die of COVID19 in J&K, 232 test positive

Three persons died of COVID19 in Jammu and Kashmir while 232 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded on Monday.

The three fatalities took the overall death toll of COVID19 in J&K to 1844 while the infection tally has risen to 1,18,495, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 103 were from Kashmir division and 129 were from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 97 cases followed by 36 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 3628 in J&K as 458 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,13,026 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. Of the three COVID19 deaths during the last 24 hours, two were from Kashmir and one from Jammu region.