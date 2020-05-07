32-year-old becomes youngest Covid-19 victim in JK; death toll now 9

A 32- year-old man from Alamgari Bazaar area of Srinagar died due to Covid-19 at SMHS hospital here, becoming the youngest and the ninth victim of the novel Coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

Confirming his death, Nodal officer GMC, Dr. Saleem Khan told news agency GNS that the deceased was attending to his father admitted at the Oncology department at Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh.

Medical superintendent Dr. Nazir Choudhary said the man was admitted to the hospital on May 05 with pneumonia.

“He died late last night and samples came out to be positive at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday,” he said, adding, “the body has been handed over to the family for last rites to be carried out as per the COVID-19 protocol”.

Official sources said Global News Service that the man had no travel history to any affected place outside Jammu and Kashmir.

However, they said he was attending to his father who was admitted at Cancer ward of Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh where a 55 year-old woman, a plastic surgery patient, from Sangam Anantnag and her 19-year-old attendant who hails from Surankote Poonch had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.