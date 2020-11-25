'38% victims of COVID19 in Kashmir had no co-morbidity'

Thirty eight percent of the people who died due to COVID19 in Kashmir did not have any reported underlying disease and 26 percent were less than 60 years of age, official data reveals.

J&K suffered 12 casualties due to COVID19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll in J&K now 1663. The disease has killed 1091 people in Kashmir division till date. As per the data accessed by Greater Kashmir, 289 of these were aged less than 60 years, thus not falling in the ‘high-risk’ age group.

Although COVID19 is considered more dangerous to people with some underlying disease such as diabetes, kidney disease or cancer or any other disease that weakens immune system, it has been seen to kill many healthy individuals. As per the data, 62 percent (679) of the deaths were in people with a reported co-morbidity. However, the remaining 38 percent were in people who did not have an underlying disease and not in the high risk category.

As per the figures, 19 victims were less than 29 years. A majority, 550 victims were between 60-74 years.

SMHS Hospital, which has been admitting the most COVID9 patients has suffered 398 casualties while 254 people have died at SKIMS Soura and 113 in Chest Diseases Hospital.

Of today’s victims, six belonged to Jammu division and six to Kashmir division while 489 fresh cases raised the total reported cases in J&K to 1,07,819. Jammu has been witnessing a spike in COVID19 cases in the past week.

A total of 264 of the fresh cases reported today were from Jammu division while 225 were from Kashmir division. Jammu district reported the highest number of cases today – 126, followed by Srinagar district which had 85 people testing positive.

The government data said over 28,000 tests were carried out across the two divisions in the past 24 hours..