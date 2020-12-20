Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 20, 2020, 11:49 PM

4 die of COVID19 in J&K, 257 test positive

Representational Photo
Four persons died of COVID19 while 257 new cases were registered across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The four fresh deaths took the overall death tally from SARS-CoV-2 in J&K to 1841 while the number of coronavirus positive persons reached 1,18,263, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 113 were from Kashmir and 144 were from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 98 cases, followed by 36 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 3854 in J&K as 475 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,12,568 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

