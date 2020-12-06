4 die of COVID19 in JK; 531 test positive

Four persons died to COVID19 in J&K while 531 tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) crossed a million-mark in Kashmir with nearly 7500 today.

On Sunday, the results of 7480 RATs were available in Kashmir division. Of these, 91 were found positive. Today, the total RATs crossed 10,07,580 in Kashmir division. RATs were introduced to expedite COVID19 tests across J&K in September. In the past four months, a million COVID19 RAT tests have been able to detect 34,767 cases in Kashmir.

Till date, 63,449 people have tested positive in Kashmir. Of these, 55 percent have been found using RAT, official data reveals.

A senior health official said that although the reliability of RAT was much lower than that of RT-PCR due to the probability of false negatives, the kits had been able to increase the detection across J&K.

The highest RATs have been carried out in Srinagar – over 2 lakh followed by district Anantnag and Baramulla where over 1 lakh (each district) have been reported. More than a lakh people have been tested at Srinagar airport with RAT kits in the past four months. The lowest RAT tests have been done in Shopian district where the number stood at 21,928.

A health official said that currently, the number of RT-PCR tests carried out in Kashmir division was 4,97,028 of which 45 percent of the total positive cases in Kashmir division had been detected. On Sunday, 1000 samples for RT-PCR were taken across the 10 districts.

Today, of the 531 new cases, 308 were from Jammu division and 223 from Kashmir division.

A 70-year-old man died due to COVID19 today. The patient was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital and belonged to Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Three people died in Jammu division.