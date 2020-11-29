5 die of COVID19 in J&K, 471 new cases

Five persons succumbed to COVID19 in J&K while 471 tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

After last week’s high positivity, there was a slight drop in the number of new cases on Sunday. In Jammu 260 people were found positive while 211 were found positive in Kashmir.

No abate was seen in the positive cases from Jammu district though. Today 122 people were found infected with SARS-CoV2 in the district, highest in entire J&K. So far, Jammu district has reported 20,596 cases, slightly lower than that of Srinagar which has had 22,975 cases.

Today, 86 new cases from Srinagar district came to fore. In other districts, although the number of tests carried out was comparable to that of the two capital cities, the number of cases has been found lower. Baramulla district had 31 new cases, Budgam 21, Pulwama 16, Bandipora 15, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 12, Shopian nine, Ganderbal six and Kulgam one.

Today, two people from Kashmir division were reported to have died due to SARS-CoV2 infection. These were a 65-year-old man from Noor Bagh Baramulla admitted at SKIMS Soura, a 75-year-old woman from Handwara, Kupwara admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital.

The official bulletin on COVID19 stated that 25,996 tests were carried out across the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The positive percentage of the samples tested in the past 24 hours was 1.81 while overall positive percentage of 29,95,668 samples tested till date is 3.67. In Kashmir, 451 patients admitted across hospitals were on oxygen support. In Jammu division, 226 patients were on oxygen support.

The number of active cases in J&K is 5087.