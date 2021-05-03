51 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 3733 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 3,733 new COVID-19 cases and 51 fresh fatalities.

The fresh cases comprise 2,439 in Kashmir division and 1,294 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today, government data revealed.

As for the 51 fresh fatalities, 35 of them have been reported in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,421.

The overall death toll comprises 1,440 in Kashmir and 981 in Jammu.

As on Friday, there are a total of 34,567 active cases in J&K,- 22,244 and 12,323 in Jammu.