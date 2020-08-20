68 travelers among 683 new Covid-19 cases in J&K, total 30717

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 683 new covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the union territory to 30717. The fresh cases included 68 travellers.

Srinagar district continued to top the list with 165 cases.

Giving district-wise break of the cases, official sources told news agency GNS that while Srinagar had 165 cases, Baramulla reported 22, Pulwama 59, Budgam 52, Anantnag 41, Kulgam 6, Shopian 28, Kupwara 42, Bandipora 113, Ganderbal 41, Jammu 59, Rajouri 7, Kathua 14, Udhampur 16, Ramban 1, Samba 9, Doda 2, Poonch 2 and Reasi 4.

They said 728 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—117 from Jammu Division and 611 from the Valley. So far, they said, 23225 patients have recovered—5233 from Jammu division and 17992 from Kashmir.

There are 1488 active cases in Jammu and 5426 in the Valley, they added.