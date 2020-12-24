Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:29 PM

7 die, 291 test positive in JK

Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Seven persons died of COVID19 while 291 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The seven deaths took the death toll in J&K to 1860 while the 291 fresh infections took the COVID19 caseload to 1,19,344, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmir division and 144 from the Jammu division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the maximum fresh cases at 94, followed by 66 in Srinagar.

The number of active cases in J&K stands at 3540 while 1,13,944 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. Of the latest fatalities, three were reported from Kashmir and four from Jammu, they said.

