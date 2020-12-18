7 die of COVID19, 388 test positive in JK

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 388 new COVID19 cases and seven more fatalities on Friday, pushing the infection tally to 1,17,705 and the death toll to 1833, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, 225 are from Kashmir and 163 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of new cases – 92, followed by Srinagar district with 82.

The number of active cases in J&K dropped to 4244 as 464 more patients recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,11,628, they said. Of the fresh fatalities, four were from Jammu and three from Kashmir region.