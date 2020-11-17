7 die of COVID19, 572 new cases in J&K

Hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing an increase in the number of people being admitted with severe COVID19 symptoms while seven of the admitted patients succumbed and 572 tested positive across J&K.

Four persons in Kashmir division, all of them aged above 60 years died due to COVID19 in the 24 hours preceding Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased included a 62-year-old woman from Sumbal Bandipora admitted at SKIMS Soura; a 62-year-old man from Kanchan Ganderbal also admitted at SKIMS Soura; a70-year old woman from Kokernag, Anantnag admitted at GMC, Anantnag, a 75-year-old woman from Noorbagh, Baramulla who was admitted at GMC Baramulla.

In Jammu, three persons lost their lives, the government said.

The cumulative fatality in J&K now is 1604.

It is not mandatory to have a COVID19 patient admitted at a hospital, and now, J&K health authorities admit only those who have severe symptoms.

Currently, 672 patients out of the 5585 active cases are admitted in hospitals across J&K.

The percentage of cases requiring admission has risen from 8 percent in October to 12 percent now.

Of the 672 admitted cases, 414 were on oxygen support. A doctor working at a COVID19 designated facility in Srinagar said the dearth of oxygen ports was putting the attendants of patients through distress.

“They have to arrange and transport oxygen cylinders multiple times in a day to the wards because not every bed has a dedicated port,” he said.

There has been no drop in the number of cases over the past month and COVID19 curve, although flattening is still high. Currently, the cumulative total of cases in J&K has reached 1,03,581.

The data reveals that 9796 cases were confirmed in J&K in November.

The number of cases in Kashmir division is 62,520 while in Jammu division it is 41,061.

Official data on COVID19 showed an increase of nearly 1 percent in the number of positives. J&K’s bulletin on COVID19 stated that 16,780 samples were reported on Tuesday of which 572 were positive. The percentage of samples testing positive today was 3.47 against 3.4 percent reported in the past week.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, there was a drop in the number of cases due to reduced sampling and testing.

Today, 147 cases were reported from Srinagar district while Jammu district had 95 confirmed cases.

The recovered case tallied to 96,392, 568 of them recovering today. The recovery percentage rose to 93 percent on Tuesday.