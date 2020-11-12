8 die of COVID19, 617 cases in J&K

J&K Thursday had its highest single day rise in cases during the past three weeks with the number of tests increased marginally while eight persons, mostly elderly, lost battle with the viral illness today.

The government Thursday reported 26,609 COVID19 tests across J&K.

The number of tests carried out and reported today was a slight increase than the tests carried out on other days recently.

However, the number of positive cases among those tested was disproportionately higher.

The positive percentage of samples, analysis of data over the past two weeks reveals an increase in fractional points. Today, 2.32 percent samples of the 26,609 tested reported positive.

Thursday’s COVID19 tally was the highest number of cases reported on any day during the past three weeks.

On October 21, 624 persons were reported positive in J&K. Since then, the number of cases has been consistently lower than 600.

In Kashmir division too, Thursday’s case rise has been the highest since October 22 when 392 people were confirmed to be infected.

Today, 391 people tested positive in Kashmir division while in Jammu, 226 persons were confirmed to be infected. Srinagar had 153 positive cases today, Baramulla 62, Budgam 43, Anantnag 34, Bandipora 29, Ganderbal and Kupwara 22 each, Pulwama 18, Kulgam 6 and Shopian 2.

Jammu district had 93 positive cases on Thursday. Among the eight fatalities reported in J&K, five were from Kashmir division.

The victims of the viral illness were residents of Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara.

The deceased included a 60-year-old man from MachilKupwara admitted at CHC Kupwara, a 70-year-old man from Boniyar, Uri admitted at SMHS Hospital, a 75-year-old man from Limber Baramulla admitted at Indore Stadium Baramulla, a 70-year-old man from Natipora, Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina and an 80-year-old man from Lal Bazaar, Srinagar admitted at SKIMS, Soura.

Jammu division recorded three of the COVID19 positive patients succumbing today.

The government said 23 people in Kashmir division and 29 in Jammu division were in critical care units of the hospitals. While the number of active cases was 5578, 694 of these are admitted across different hospitals.

The percentage of the admitted patients, among the active cases was higher than usual, a health official said.

The percentage of recovered patients neared 93 percent on Thursday.

A total of 511 positive patients were counted recovered on Thursday, the cumulative tally now 93,824. Till date, 1,00,968 patients have tested positive in J&K.