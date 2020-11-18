9 die of COVID19 across J&K, 574 new cases

Nine more people lost their lives due to COVID19 as 574 were confirmed to be infected with the viral infection in J&K on Wednesday.

Five residents of Kashmir division succumbed to SARS-CoV2 infection today. All of them were females, two from Srinagar. With these two casualties, the toll of people dying of COVID19 in Srinagar reached 401. The district has had 21,820 cases confirmed till date, the highest in J&K. The mortality rate in Srinagar (among the confirmed cases) is 1.8 percent. Both the residents of the city who lost their lives between Tuesday and Wednesday were in their fifties. One of them, a 54-year-old from Khanyar area, was a known case of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and was admitted at SKIMS, Soura. The other, a 59-year-old, was admitted at SMHS Hospital with bilateral pneumonia 6 days ago, a health official said.

Another 59-year-old belonging to Pattan, Baramulla lost life at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, a COVID19 Care Center. A 65-year-old from Khansahib, Budgam died at SMHS Hospital while a 70-year-old from Wuyan, Pulwama also breathed her last, official data said.

Of the 1068 deaths recorded in Kashmir division, 370 have been females. The percentage of females among the casualties suffered is nearly 35 percent.

Four people were reported to have been lost their life in Jammu division, its death toll now 545.

The official bulletin on COVID19 said 574 people tested positive today. These cases were among the 24,147 samples tested in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday afternoon.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, said Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were increased on Wednesday and over 9200 samples were tested. He said over 1000 samples were collected and sent for RT-PCR testing.

Among the new cases, 333 were from Kashmir division, while 241 were from Jammu division. In Kashmir division, 136 cases were from Srinagar, 50 from Baramulla, Budgam 46, Ganderbal 28, Kupwara 24, Pulwama and Bandipora 17 each, Anantnag 12, Shopian 2 and Kulgam 1.

As per the official data, Shopian is currently the lowest prevalence district in Kashmir division.

In Jammu district, 96 cases were reported. Udhampur had 50 cases while 24 were reported from Doda.

Today, 26 people arriving from outside to Kashmir and 10 to Jammu tested positive. Travelers are tested using rapid tests across J&K.

The number of recovered cases reached 96,972 with 580 people recovering today, official bulletin said. The number of active cases was 5570 out of the 1,04,155.