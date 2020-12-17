9 die of COVID19 in JK; 385 test positive

Nine persons died of COVID19 while 385 tested positive across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The official bulletin on COVID19 said among the nine casualties, four were from Kashmir division while five were from Jammu division.

On Thursday, 385 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 233 of who were from Kashmir division and 152 from Jammu division, taking the total positive cases in J&K to 1,17,317.

Meanwhile, 395 more COVID19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 179 from Kashmir division and 216 from Jammu division.

The official bulletin on coronavirus said of the 1,17,317 positive cases, 4327 are active positive and 1,11,164 have recovered.

Today nine deaths have taken the toll of people succumbing to the novel virus in J&K to 1826 – 1161 from Kashmir division and 665 in Jammu division.

The official bulletin said that so far 34,48,733 tests have been conducted of which 33,31,416 samples have returned negative.

So far, 8,37,563 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20,087 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 4327 in isolation and 27,414 in home surveillance. Besides, 7,83,909 persons have completed their surveillance period.

According to the bulletin, among the total 1,17,317 positive cases, 11,053 have been reported as travelers.