Advisor Bhatnagar takes stock of vaccination drive in Baramulla

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior officers of Baramulla district to review the overall developmental scenario and COVID-19 vaccination programme in the district.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar briefed the advisor about the progress of various developmental projects undertaken in different sectors through a PowerPoint presentation.

The DC informed the meeting that the district was leading at various developmental fronts, adding that the district had witnessed tremendous growth in horticulture, agriculture, rural development and health sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor stressed upon the concerned authorities to work with added zeal and dedication, besides directing them to keep prompt and efficient public service delivery on priority.

He emphasized upon completing all the undertaken projects within the stipulated time frame.

The advisor also directed to set up a smooth and efficient public grievance redress mechanism at different levels.