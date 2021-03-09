Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 12:39 AM

Advisor Bhatnagar takes stock of vaccination drive in Baramulla

GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 12:39 AM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior officers of Baramulla district to review the overall developmental scenario and COVID-19 vaccination programme in the district.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar briefed the advisor about the progress of various developmental projects undertaken in different sectors through a PowerPoint presentation.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

The DC informed the meeting that the district was leading at various developmental fronts, adding that the district had witnessed tremendous growth in horticulture, agriculture, rural development and health sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor stressed upon the concerned authorities to work with added zeal and dedication, besides directing them to keep prompt and efficient public service delivery on priority.

He emphasized upon completing all the undertaken projects within the stipulated time frame.

Latest News
GK File Photo

LG Sinha-led administrative council approves 19% fare hike for commercial passenger vehicles

File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

The advisor also directed to set up a smooth and efficient public grievance redress mechanism at different levels.

Related News