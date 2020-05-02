Amid lockdown immunization continues in remote areas

Immunization activity is going on in Kashmir amidst the lockdown and COVID19 crisis.

The health workers have been travelling on foot to reach remote village to ensure every child get vaccinated.

In a video, a FMPHW nurse, Posha Begum can be seen travelling on foot to reach, Jumagund village, around 13 km from Patkhan Top which is 25 km from district headquarters Kupwara.

Around 50 children will be given routine immunization consisting of DPT, OPV, MR vaccines apart from Vitamin A supplement.

The Block Medical Officer, Trehgam, Dr Nisar Wani is coordinating the efforts.

With the coordinated efforts of administrative, the health department is trying to provide best services in the field under the patronage of Dr Chander Parkash, Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, said a statement. the department is reaching out to people in remotest areas in best possible way. The immunization in red zones will be started once they are declared safe.

Dr Parkash said every child needs to be vaccinated to avoid any risk of epidemic of vaccine preventable diseases.

He emphasized that all protective measures as per the guidelines needs to adhered, like social distancing, covering face with masks/cloth, hand hygiene and frequent hand wash.

State Immunization officer, Dr Qazi Haroon hailed the efforts which are being put by health care workers across the region.