Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 11:48 PM

Amid lockdown immunization continues in remote areas

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 11:48 PM
Representational Pic

Immunization activity is going on in Kashmir amidst the lockdown and COVID19 crisis.

The health workers have been travelling on foot to reach remote village to ensure every child get vaccinated.

Trending News

BDC chairman held for using fake movement pass

Gurezi demands early evacuation of stranded people

NIA court decides 58 bail pleas via video conferencing

Samoon e-launches career guidance portal for students

In a video, a FMPHW nurse, Posha Begum can be seen travelling on foot to reach, Jumagund village, around 13 km from Patkhan Top which is 25 km from district headquarters Kupwara.

Around 50 children will be given routine immunization consisting of DPT, OPV, MR vaccines apart from Vitamin A supplement.

The Block Medical Officer, Trehgam, Dr Nisar Wani is coordinating the efforts.

Latest News

Congress urges government to release pension to beneficiaries

Abdullah grieved over demise of Banday's daughter, Wani

MP hails police efforts to combat corona pandemic

Vakil pitches for special package to fruit growers

With the coordinated efforts of administrative, the health department is trying to provide best services in the field under the patronage of Dr Chander Parkash, Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, said a statement. the department is reaching out to people in remotest areas in best possible way. The immunization in red zones will be started once they are declared safe.

Dr Parkash said every child needs to be vaccinated to avoid any risk of epidemic of vaccine preventable diseases.

He emphasized that all protective measures as per the guidelines needs to adhered, like social distancing, covering face with masks/cloth, hand hygiene and frequent hand wash.

State Immunization officer, Dr Qazi Haroon hailed the efforts which are being put by health care workers across the region.

Related News