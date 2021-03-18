AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning: EU agency

The European Union’s drug regulatory agency said Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots and that the benefits of use outweigh the risks, paving the way for European countries to resume administering the shots.

“Our scientific position is that this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against COVID-19,” said the head of the EMA, Emer Cooke. She added: “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”

However, she said the agency “cannot rule out definitively a link” between the rare types of blood clots and the vaccine. The EMA recommended adding a description of these cases to the vaccine leaflets so health workers and patients would be aware.

On Thursday, ahead of the EMA’s announcement, Britain’s drug regulatory agency said there was no evidence that AstraZeneca’s vaccine causes clots, and it urged people to continue getting the shot. Britain was not among the countries that suspended use of the vaccine.

In yet another setback, British officials said Thursday that the country is facing a shortfall in vaccine deliveries that may delay the start of shots for people under 50 in the coming weeks.

Figures from the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control this week show there are about 7 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca across the EU. The German government defended its decision to suspend use of the vaccine, saying it was based on expert advice. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday that the move could “strengthen trust” in the vaccines. “Concerns are taken seriously and examined. And as soon as these concerns are cleared up, a vaccine can be used again without hesitation,” she said. Germany will rely on the EMA decision for how to proceed, Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said. Other countries including France have also indicated they will follow the advice issued Thursday.