Attendants complain shortage of medicine at Baramulla hospital

The attendants of COVID-19 patients at the COVID-19 Wellness Centre Baramulla Monday complained of lack of proper cleaning as well as shortage of medicines at the centre.

These attendants complained that there was no eatery facility besides protective gear available for the attendants as a result of which chances of contracting the virus among the attendants was high.

Expressing resentment against the authorities, the aggrieved attendants said that there was severe shortage of medicine and patients were often forced to purchase medicines from the market which sometimes were not even available there.

“The shortage of medicine is posing severe threat to the patients here. We have to rush to the market to purchase these important medicines,” said an attendant of a coronavirus patient at COVID-19 Wellness Centre Baramulla.

The attendants said that the hospital authorities do not even provide protective gear like PPE kits to the attendants.

The attendants complained about the lack of facilities to the District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson BaramullaSafeenaBaig during her visit to the centre on Monday.

Baig assured the attendants that the matter would be addressed on priority.

“The issue of medicines, protective gear and proper cleaning of the centre will be taken up with the higher ups for early redressal,” she said.