Ayush practitioners barred from using prefix 'Dr'

Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHSJ) has barred Ayush doctors engaged as Mid Level Health Providers (MLHPs) from using the prefix ‘Dr’. The directorate has also asked the Chief Medical Officers of all 10 distrits of the division to stop monthly incentives of the MLHPs remunerations, triggering an outrage from the doctors.

The fresh directions banning these Ayush practitioners from using the prefix Dr have been issued despite a decision by the Parliament on 14 December 2018 that persons holding recognized degree in Ayush including Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and other degrees can add the prefix Dr to their names.

These directions have pushed through following a series of communications between Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHSJ) and department of Health and Family Welfare.

On May 28, a communication from Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHSJ) on May 28 to Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all 10 district of Jammu directed that “prefix Dr may be addressed for all mid level health providers in your future correspondence. You are also directed to ensure that monthly work done is also paid to the MLHPs in addition to their monthly remuneration”.

However, taking a U-turn, the DHSJ in a separate order addressed to the CMOs on June said the “directions issued by this office (permitting use of prefix Dr) are withdrawn for all intents and purposes. Further you are also directed not to release monthly work down incentive of MLHPs in addition to their monthly remuneration as both the issues raised by (them) need to be addressed by the Mission Director National Health Mission J&K who is the appropriate authority to take call on the matter”.

Subsequently, a separate communication from Block Medical Officer on June 20 prohibited the MLHPs working in the block to use prefix Dr with their names and in official correspondence, citing they have joined against the vacant/sanctioned post of MLHP, and not against the posts of medical officer. “Strict action should be taken for non-compliance against the defaulters,” it reads”.

Similar instructions have also been passed by the BMOs if Bisnah and Marh on June 22 and 22 respectively.

The diktats issued by authorities show the “discrimination” being meted out to Ayush doctors holding MLHPS positions, said Ayush doctor-turned International Media and Rights activist, Dr Varun Suthra Jammu.

He said Acharya Sushruta was worldwide accepted as father of surgery. “In every medical college including GMC Jammu, one can find his picture with text describing him as ‘father of surgery.’ His text Sushruta Samhita written some five thousand years ago is still considered as most scientific and advanced text of surgery. He is an Ayurveda Guru. If Ayurveda doctors are asked to remove the prefix ‘Dr’ then every modern surgeon can’t also use the prefix,” said Dr Suthra, adding without advanced electronic microscope, Sushruta has elaborated on seven layers of human skin.

“I demand strict action against the officials who have issued such humiliating orders,” said Dr Suthra, adding there have been certain instances across J&K, where prefix “Dr” has been omitted from daily registers of Ayush doctors.

Deputy Director DHSJ, Dr Seema Gupta said the matter pertained to NHM which is the recruiting agency.

“They have to take this decision. We have taken up the matter with the NHM and it is the MD (Managing Director) NHM who has to take a call,” said Dr Gupta.

Director NHM Bhupinder Singh did not respond to repeated calls and texts message for his comments on the issue.