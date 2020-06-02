BP medicines do not increase risk of infection: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has said blood pressure medicines do not increase the risk of infection, serious illness or death from the novel coronavirus.

“It is perfectly safe to continue your blood pressure medication during the Covid pandemic,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “People have apprehensions that ACE inhibitors and ARBs, two classes of drugs that are widely prescribed for high blood pressure increase the risk of Covid infection and the likelihood of severe illness among those infected with the novel virus,” he said.

“ACE inhibitors include enalapril, lisinopril, captopril and other drugs with generic names ending in –pril; ARBs include Losartan, telmisartan, olmesartan and other generic drugs ending in –sartan,” he added.

Dr Nisar said it is vitally important to keep your blood pressure well controlled and take medication as advised.

“People should stick with their blood pressure medication because high blood pressure is a risk factor for heart attack, stroke and kidney failure,” said Dr Nisar in the statement.