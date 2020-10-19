Budgam yet to remove pay-disparity between allopathic, AYUSH doctors

Authorities have removed a pay disparity between BUMS (AYUSH) and MBBS practitioners in the entire J&K except in district Budgam.

The move has irked the aggrieved AYUSH doctors in Budgam who said they have been running from pillar to post since 2018 to get the High Court and subsequent government order implemented.

In 2014, the High Court has directed government to remove pay disparity between MBBS and non-MBBS practitioners. Subsequently, Government of J&K, on 14 July 2018, issued an order number 127 of 2018 wherein it asked authorities to enhance monthly remuneration of all AYUSH doctors including RBSK programme with effect from 1 June 2018.

“Every district in J&K has implemented these government and High Court directions. However, only district Budgam is yet to comply with the directions,” said a group of aggrieved doctors from Budgam.

Chief medical officer Budgam Dr Tajamul said that “grievance and demand of aggrieved doctors are genuine.” “I was CMO Bandipora and there we removed disparity as per the High Court and subsequent government directions. I joined Budgam few months back and have written higher ups about the matter. It will be resolved shortly,” he said.

The aggrieved doctors said there are many AYUSH doctors in J&K doing similar work in villages for years and even during COVID19 crisis. “They all get their salaries as per 2018 government order except in Budgam.”

“BAMS and BUMS degree holders are working in rural and far-flung areas since years. They work at par with the MBBS doctors. In fact, in rural areas, AYUSH doctors share more burden of public healthcare,” said another group of aggrieved doctors of Budgam.

They added that non-MBBS doctors are working in all types of clinical establishments right from primary health centre to rural hospitals. “The non-MBBS practitioners serve in quarantine centres, COVID care centres, isolation wards, screening centres and also in OPDs, especially in rural area,” they said. An official pointed out that doctors working in same hospital, serving same patients face same risks during COVID19 period and even during normal times.

“We demand that authorities must remove the disparity in district Budgam as has been done in other districts since 2018,” said a group of aggrieved doctors.

NHRM Programme Incharge Budgam Nisar Nabi said: “It is true only Budgam district has not implemented the orders issued by High Court and government. There are some issues and I think that will be resolved in the next few days.”Director NHRM Bhupinder Kumar said that he would look into the matter.