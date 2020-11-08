Cases in India breach 85-lakh mark

India’s COVID19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 percent.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday at 8 pm, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 percent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in India as on date which comprises 6.03 percent of the total caseload, the data said. India’s COVID19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5