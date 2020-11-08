Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 9, 2020, 1:18 AM

Cases in India breach 85-lakh mark

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 9, 2020, 1:18 AM
File Photo
File Photo

India’s COVID19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 percent.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday at 8 pm, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754  with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities.

Trending News

PAGD only after power, stands exposed: BJP

Fire engulfs forest compartment in Kangan

Apni Party welcomes PAGD decision to contest polls

Greater Kashmir

After PAGD, Apex body Ladakh to reach out to KDA

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 percent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in India as on date which comprises 6.03 percent of the total caseload, the data said. India’s COVID19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5

Related News