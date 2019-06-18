Centre approves 100-bedded State Cancer Institute at GMC Jammu

To strengthen the tertiary level cancer care services in the Jammu and Kashmir State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has formally approved Rs. 120 crore State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College Jammu.

Earlier, one State Cancer Institute was approved for SKIMS, Soura in Srinagar for which first grant-in-aid of Rs. 47.25 crore has already been released.

“For SCI at GMC Jammu, the Government of India has sanctioned funds worth about Rs. 43 crore for the purpose. With the financial assistance, necessary execution of this vital project will be taken up shortly by the Department after fulfilling all necessary formalities required in this behalf,” a statement of the Health & Medical Education Department said.

It said a 100-bedded facility has been proposed for establishment under centre sponsored schemes with services such as, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, ICU, Palliative Care Services, Cancer Rehabilitation Services, Cancer Psychiatry Services, Comprehensive Cancer Diagnostic Services including Preventive Oncology, Dedicated MR Scan (MRI), Dedicated Mammography, PET Scan, Comprehensive laboratory services for cancer diagnosis including Cancer Cytogenetics, immune-histochemistry and all radiological facilities needed for oncology.

“Moreover, high-end equipment like Linear Accelerator, PET Scan, Brachytherapy, 4D CT Simulator along with upgradation of Pathology Lab, Cobalt Radiation Source, Conventional Simulator etc. would also be taken up under this scheme which would definitely give a boost to the services being offered to the cancer patients,” the statement said.

With the setting up of the facility at GMC Jammu, the patients now need not to move outside the State for specialized treatment facilities particularly the PET scan facility, it added.