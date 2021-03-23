Centre reviews National Health Mission

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised on the progress made under the National Health Mission (NHM), including accelerated decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

The Cabinet also took note of the progress made in respect of various disease programmes like tuberculosis, malaria, kala-azar, dengue, leprosy, viral hepatitis, etc.

The NHM targets include reducing MMR to 1/1,000 live births, reducing IMR to 25/1,000 live births, reducing TFR to 2.1, bringing down prevalence of leprosy to less than 1 /10,000 population and incidence to zero in all districts. Cabinet noted that NHM has envisaged initiatives in 2019-20 like Social awareness and Actions to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) and Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) scheme.