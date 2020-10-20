Complacency could lead to resurgence of COVID19 cases: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said complacency could lead to resurgence of COVID19 cases in J&K

“Complacency could trigger a second wave of Covid-19 infection,” cautioned DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“People no longer regard pandemic as a risk and have thrown caution to the wind,” he said. DAK President said many people don’t wear masks and they don’t care for social distancing.

“Huge crowds are seen in markets. Hordes of pedestrians are seen without marks. And there are large gatherings at wedding ceremonies and public functions.”

“We are not out of woods yet. Covid-19 is far from over and we must not lower our guard. We are sitting on a powder keg that could explode any time,” he said

“We may feel the cases are falling and we have begun to flatten the curve, but the reduction in the positive cases can simply be due to unreliable rapid antigen testing which can miss more than 50 percent of positive cases.”

Dr Nisar said we do still see cases popping up. Every day we see large number of severely ill Covid-19 patients being brought into the hospitals.

“Accelerated transmission of Covid-19 within the next few weeks would not be surprising considering the lackadaisical approach by most people towards the pandemic,” he said.

“Complacency has the potential to experience a second surge,” Dr Nisar said. “There are countries like US, Spain, New Zealand, Vietnam and South Korea that have had this situation. After they had their first surge, the numbers started coming down. What happened is that they ended up with a second surge.”

“If behavior returns to normal, there could be explosion of cases that could reignite another outbreak in the valley,” he said “We have to look at Covid-19 not as a sprint, but as a marathon.”