Contractual appointments to continue for 6 months

The contractual appointments made in Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu and in the Health Services Department, Kashmir and Jammu will continue for a further period of six months w.e.f., April 1, 2021 or till further orders.

The order issued by the Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education department Atal Dulloo pertained to the contractual appointment of faculty members and paramedical and nursing staff in Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu and doctors (Medical Officers, Consultants and Senior Consultants) and paramedical and nursing staff in Health Services Department, Kashmir and Jammu.

“In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases, it is hereby ordered that contractual appointments made in Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu and in the Health Services Department, Kashmir and Jammu, in terms of Government Order No. 347-JK(HME) of 2020 dated March 28, 2021, shall continue for a further period of six months w.e.f., April 1, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Nagar hospital, Jammu on Tuesday started working as a temporary Covid 19 dedicated hospital from 10.00 am.

Earlier on Monday, Medical Superintendent Government hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu ordered the closure of all OPDs and discharge of all non-Covid patients. The hospital was declared as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in view of surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir.

“As Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu has been declared as temporary Covid-19 dedicated hospital w.e.f., April 27,2021 at 10.00 am, all the OPDs are closed and all the consultants are advised to discharge all the non-COVID patients or refer them to other centre,” read the order.