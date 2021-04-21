Health, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:08 PM

Covaxin effective against double mutant strain found in India: ICMR

Covaxin is developed locally by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in collaboration with the ICMR.
 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well.

ICMR cited the findings of a study carried out by them.

Covaxin is developed locally by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in collaboration with the ICMR — the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research.

ICMR-National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated and cultured multiple variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant ) and B.1.351 (South Africa variant), said the apex health research body.

“ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well,” the ICMR said in a tweet.

They have also demonstrated the neutralisation potential of Covaxin against the UK variant and Brazil variant.

ICMR-NIV recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries.

“Covaxin has been found to effectively neutralise the double mutant strain as well,” it said.

The study was published in the Journal for Travel Medicine in March where it highlighted that Covaxin is effective against the UK variants as well as other strains of Covid-19.

“It was reassuring from the PRNT50 data generated in our laboratory that the indigenous BBV152/ COVAXIN, following its roll out in vaccination program, could be expected to work against the new UK-variant,” the study said.

