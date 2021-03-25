Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 8:27 PM

COVID: 172 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

No fresh coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 8:27 PM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 1,29,203, officials said. 

No fresh coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Trending News
Mubashir Khan/GK

Lawaypora militant attack: CRPF driver succumbs, toll two

File photo: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K Police opposes Mehbooba's passport renewal citing 'adverse report'

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

CRPF personnel gather around a vehicle which was attacked by militants in Lawaypora Srinagar on Thursday. Mubashir Khan/GK

CRPF officer among two killed, as many injured in militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Of the new cases which included 46 travellers, 41 were from the Jammu division and 131 were from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 65 cases, including 25 travellers, followed by 34 in Jammu district, they said.

Eight districts did not report any new cases, while eight others had cases in single digits. Two other districts — Baramulla and Budgam — had cases in double digits apart from Srinagar and Jammu, officials said.

Latest News
Mubashir Khan/GK

Lawaypora militant attack: CRPF driver succumbs, toll two

File photo: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K Police opposes Mehbooba's passport renewal citing 'adverse report'

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

CRPF personnel gather around a vehicle which was attacked by militants in Lawaypora Srinagar on Thursday. Mubashir Khan/GK

CRPF officer among two killed, as many injured in militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, currently stands at 1,593, while 1,25,627 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 1,983. No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, they added.

Tagged in
Related News