Covid-19: 12 die, 73 test positive in J&K

Two persons died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours while 73 new cases of coronavirus were registered across Jammu and Kashmir, health officials said Friday.

While the death toll increased by two, the recovery count increased by 80, they said.

The health officials said that of the 73 fresh infections, 59 were from Kashmir division 14 from Jammu division.

So far, 127,436 persons have been infected with the coronavirus in J&K of which 124,578 have recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 887 of which 697 are from Kashmir division and 190 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, over one lakh coronavirus infections have been registered across India during the past six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Friday, the nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 1,13,08,846, while the death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities.

The total number of active case rose to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 percent. On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.