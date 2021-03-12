Health, Today's Paper
IANS/PTI
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:21 AM

Covid-19: 12 die, 73 test positive in J&K

IANS/PTI
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:21 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two persons died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours while 73 new cases of coronavirus were registered across Jammu and Kashmir, health officials said Friday.

While the death toll increased by two, the recovery count increased by 80, they said.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

The health officials said that of the 73 fresh infections, 59 were from Kashmir division 14 from Jammu division.

So far, 127,436 persons have been infected with the coronavirus in J&K of which 124,578 have recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 887 of which 697 are from Kashmir division and 190 from Jammu division.

Latest News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119 mn

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

Photo Courtesy: GNS

Two killed as truck hits nearly dozen vehicles at Jammu market

Meanwhile, over one lakh coronavirus infections have been registered across India during the past six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Friday, the nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 1,13,08,846, while the death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities.

The total number of active case rose to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 percent. On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Related News