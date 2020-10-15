COVID 19 | 648 new cases, 6 deaths in J&K

No major change in the number of new cases or casualties due to COVID19 was seen today in J&K. While 648 people tested positive, comparable to the number of cases recorded on earlier days of this month, six people lost their lives.

The cumulative positive percentage of samples in J&K today was 2.4, lowering steadily. Between Wednesday and Thursday evening, 26242 COVID19 tests have been carried out in J&K, information bulletin issued by Government reveals. Of these, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services Kashmir said, 10116 tests were done on samples collected from Kashmir division. He said 1222 samples were collected for RT-PCR testing on Wednesday while 8894 were tested using Rapid Antigen Tests.

Today, 380 samples from the Kashmir division were reported positive.

As per the available data, the percentage of samples testing positive in Kashmir division was 3.7. The data reveals that in Jammu division, over 16000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours of which 268 were found positive. The positive percentage in Jammu therefore is around 1.6 percent, nearly half of the positive percentage in Kashmir division.

In Kashmir division, 124 people that were found positive for the viral infection today were symptomatic – experiencing fever, cough, cold, difficulty breathing, fatigue, etc. among others. Only 46 of the randomly tested samples were positive today, a health official said, adding that 82 people who were in close contacts of known COVID19 cases were found infected.

23 travelers and 19 defence personnel tested positive today in Kashmir.

The district-wise number of cases were Srinagar 182, Budgam 39, Baramulla 32, Pulwama 35, Kupwara 19, Anantnag 17, Bandipora 22, Ganderbal 29, Kulgam 4 and Shopian 1.

Currently, 5284 people are recovering from the respiratory disease in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, 3774 people are active positive. Today, 120 people in district Jammu tested positive.

The number of recovered patients, among the 86057 is 75641. The recovery percentage has jumped to nearly 88 percent. 1323 patients were declared recovered today, across the UT.

Out of the six COVID19 casualties, four were from Kashmir division. Two Srinagar residents were among the deceased. They were a 73 year old male from Lal Bazar Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 20 year old male from Rajouri Kadal Srinagar admitted at Super Specialty Hospital Shireen Bagh.

A 70 year old male from Tra Pulwama admitted at SKIMS Soura and an 85 year old male from Sopore Baramulla admitted at SMHS Hospital also succumbed to the viral illness, J&K Government said in its bulletin on the pandemic.

Two deaths were reported from Jammu division today.