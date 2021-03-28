COVID-19 | Admin sets daily target of 3000 tests as cases swell in Srinagar

As the COVID-19 cases in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir have gone up rapidly, the district authorities in Srinagar formulated a fresh plan vis-à-vis COVID-19 testing.

As per the new plan, the administration has decided to keep the daily COVID-19 test target at 3000 per day.

The officials at district administration Srinagar said that the aim would be also to increase PT-PRC test percentage from current percentage.

“On Sunday there was a meeting between the top officials of Srinagar district administration where it was decided that a host of steps will be taken to curb the growing COVID-19 cases in Srinagar. We have also decided to upgrade the COVID-19 testing infrastructure at the testing facilities,” an official said.

The officials said that in line with the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the district administration would take steps to increase COVID-19 testing rate.

They said that the orders to upgrade testing facilities had been issued in the same context.

An official said that some more steps include restarting of sampling center at Pantha Chowk, upgradation of sampling center at TRC, increasing tests and aggressive contact tracing.

Srinagar continues to report the highest COVID-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the officials, on Saturday, Srinagar recorded 118 COVID-19 cases in J&K becoming the only district recording over 100 cases in a day.

The health authorities called it a worrying trend.

With the onset of spring followed by the local and out-of-state tourist rush, the health experts believe that the cases could go up if proper COVID-19 protocols are not followed.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, DC Srinagar, Aijaz Asad said that in view of the growing COVID-19 cases, the district administration had formulated a full-fledged plan for both testing and vaccination.

He said that the aim would be to increase testing and upgrade infrastructure of testing facilities.