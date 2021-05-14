COVID-19 fear, panic and anxiety affect mental health: GMC psychiatrist

Psychiatry expert and Professor Department of Psychiatry, GMC Srinagar, Dr Yasir Rather Friday stressed on ‘Psychological Appropriate Behavior’ to mitigate influence of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health of a person.

Dr Yasir said the pandemic and the second wave spike of positive cases and deaths creates fear, panic, distress and anxiety among the people which takes a toll on their mental health while highlighting the consequences of the pandemic.

He said it is equally important to take care of mental health as well as the rest of the respiratory system.

Dr Yasir said people hoarding essential items, oxygen aggravates the situation and creates further panic in the society.

He appealed to people not to resort to such unethical practices to subvert the fight against pandemic.

He reiterated that the government and doctors were giving their best “but the common people should demonstrate civil sense and social responsibility and said that hoarding practice is unbecoming of our society”.

Moreover, the psychiatrist said, people feel frustrated and sullen at home during lockdown which also affects their mental health.

He advised people not to focus on the issues which are beyond their reach and capacity because focusing on such things is detrimental to mental health.

Dr Yasir further asked people to create a setup and schedule of activities to develop a new life style including spending time with family and children, create innovative ways and hobbies for interaction with them to keep the family environment flamboyant because it will keep mind stimulated and healthy.

“Those living or feeling lonely at home should connect with family, friends, relatives and neighbours though virtual medium only, ” he said.

Besides, he stressed on the routine of physical exercises and brisk walk as exercises and brisk walk release endorphins and keep the mood of a person elevated and helps to overcome and alleviate anxiety.

He also suggested proper sleep and diet to maintain sustainable mental health during lockdown and pandemic.

While sharing a concern regarding negative impact of COVID-19 related news, Dr Yasir Rather appealed people to “not become obsessed with COVID related news and impressed on obtaining related information from government websites and World Health Organization”.

He also asked youth to “use social media responsibly and restrain from sharing negative videos and images of Covid pandemic”.

“Covid psychological appropriate behavior is very pivotal, doctor maintained and asked people to show compassion for the patients and reach out to people whose relatives have become victims of pandemic”.