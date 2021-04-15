Covid-19 spike: J&K govt orders closure of schools, coaching centres till April 30

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the closure of schools and coaching centres till April 30 in view of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

In an order, Simrandeep Singh, member Secretary State executive Committee, said: “All schools in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in- person education to the students of all classes (i.e., up to and including Class 12), till 30.04.2021,” read an order,

“It is further ordered that all Coaching and tuition centers imparting in-person teaching to students shall remain closed in the entire J&K till 30.04.2021,” read the order further.

The decision, as per the order, was taken after a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner Health; Administrative Secretary School Education; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers. The decision was taken in view of the trend in new cases particularly the recent spike in the number of daily reported cases of infection in some districts of J&K, as per the order.