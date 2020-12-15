Covid cases drop, deaths continue

The fresh cases of COVID19 reported from J&K have been dropping steadily in the past two weeks but the fatalities continue to be high. Today, 10 persons succumbed to the viral illness here.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll attributed to COVID19 reached 1802. Of these, 1156 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division and 656 in Jammu division. The death rate of the lab-confirmed cases continues to be 1.7 percent – one out of every 70 lab positives has lost life.

Over the past 10 days, the curve of COVID19 cases is witnessing a steady slant. The lowering positive percentage is reflective of a less aggressive spread of infection, a senior health official said. He said that the testing pace has been maintained across the two divisions and ample samples were being taken from all districts. On Tuesday, as per the official bulletin on COVID19, 24,435 tests were reported. Of these, 346 were found positive.

Jammu had 200 new cases today, higher than that of Kashmir where only 146 new cases came to fore.

The number of recovered patients reached 1,10,345 including 460 today. Although the growing proportion of people recovering from COVID19 is a positive sign, a health official said the deaths were still a worry. “Hundreds are losing lives every month. This calls for caution and adhering to guidelines,” he said.

Srinagar district has been the worst hit in terms of deaths. Till date, 436 people have lost life to COVID19 in the district after they were confirmed to be infected with this respiratory virus. Today, of the four deaths in Kashmir division, two were living in the summer capital.

Jammu division had six COVID19 people succumbing in the past 24 hours, a health official said.

The district-wise cases were: Srinagar 75, Budgam 16, Kupwara 15, Pulwama 12, Baramulla eight, Bandipora seven, Ganderbal six, Anantnag four, Kulgam two and Shopian one.

Jammu district reported 117 new cases today, Rajouri 22, Kathua 15 and Udhampur 12.