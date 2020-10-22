COVID19: 584 test positive, case load crosses 90000 in J&K

With 584 new positive cases of COVID19 confirmed today the case load in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed the 90,000 mark.

Ten people also succumbed today after they had tested positive for COVID19 thus taking the death toll to 1412. A 29 year old cancer patient was among the six people that fell to COVID19 today in Kashmir division. A health official said the patient, a female, was a resident of Watlar Ganderbal and was admitted to SKIMS Soura on Wednesday with COVID19 pneumonia. She succumbed soon after, he said. COVID19 is known to be a greater risk to cancer patients, elderly and other immune-compromised individuals.

Five others who died due to the virus were all over 60 years, the age group considered high-risk. Three of these were from Srinagar, all males: a 65 year old from Dhobi Mohalla admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, a 75 year old from Alamgiri Bazar admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 95 year from Natipora admitted at SKIMS Soura. Two 70 year old people, one each from Chattergam Budgam and Gurez Bandipora also died today at Chest Diseases Hospital and SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina respectively.

4 people lost life to COVID19 in Jammu division. The mortality, among the confirmed cases of COVID19 has been 1.57, lower than the national average.

Today, 392 positive cases were confirmed in Kashmir division and 192 in Jammu division. Official bulletin on the pandemic states 25059 tests were carried out in J&K between Wednesday and Thursday. The positive percentage of samples tested today stood at 2.3 percent.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said 9801 samples were tested in Kashmir division on Thursday using Rapid Antigen Test kits. He said, over 1500 samples had also been tested on RT-PCR across the medical colleges.

Among the districts, Baramulla had one of its highest rise in new cases. 104 people tested positive in Baramulla today taking its active positive case tally to 5452.

The district-wise case tally today was: Srinagar 127, Budgam 19, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 40, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 9, Ganderbal 27, Kulgam 7, Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, 103 cases were confirmed from Jammu district.

Today, 710 people recovered from COVID19, the official bulletin said, taking the recoveries to 80802. The recovery rate reached 89.6 percent today. Currently, 7952 patients of the viral infection are active, 5225 in Kashmir and 2727 in Jammu division.