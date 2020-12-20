COVID19: India reports 26,624 cases

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 3,05,344 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.