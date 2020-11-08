COVID19 | J&K's positive percentage drops below 4%

The positive percentage of COVID19 samples in J&K has dropped below 4 percent in November while five persons who had tested positive died on Sunday while another 555 tested positive.

Among the five dead were two elderly men.

These included a 70-year-old man from Naseem Bagh, Srinagar who was admitted at SKIMS, Soura a week ago.

The deceased was hypertensive and diabetic, a doctor working at the hospital said.

With this casualty, the death toll attributed to COVID19 in Srinagar district reached 375.

A 78-year-old from Zangli Kupwara who was admitted at Sub-District Hospital Kupwara two days ago also passed away, a health official said.

This took the death toll due to COVID19 in Kupwara to 74.

Three people also died of COVID19 in Jammu division, J&K government’s official bulletin on the pandemic said.

The death toll in J&K is 1533 now, 1015 of them residents of Kashmir division.

In the 24 hours prior to Sunday afternoon, 24,962 tests were carried out across J&K.

Of these, 2.2 percent samples (555) tested positive with 342 of them being from Kashmir division and 213 from Jammu division.

The case tally reached 98,892 today.

However, the cases have been rising at a slower rate in comparison with the beginning of October due to the stabling curve of the cases.

The overall positive percentage of cases has dropped from 4.3 percent over the past month to just under 4 percent now.

The recovery percentage on Sunday reached 92.7 percent (91,681 of the 98,892 reported cases).

A total of 456 people recovered today and the active cases now stand at 5678 – 4129 in Kashmir division and 1549 in Jammu division.

The district-wise case tally in Kashmir today was: Srinagar 122, Ganderbal 46, Baramulla 42, Budgam 40, Bandipora 24, Pulwama 19, Anantnag 17, Kupwara 13, Kulgam 12 and Shopian 7.

In Jammu district, 93 positives came to the fore today.