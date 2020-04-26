COVID19 patients need human touch: Director Health

Director, Health Services Kashmir Dr Samir Mattoo Sunday said COVID19 patients need human touch. He directed doctors to follow every possible measures and SOPs in their treatment.

“Active or recovered COVID19 patients in Kashmir need human touch of the doctors and the paramedic staff,” Dr Mattoo said while interacting with the patients at Isolation, COVID-care centers in Bandipora district.

“I have interacted with scores of patients in these isolation and COVID19 facilities and I was given this notion that some of the recovered patients have shown tremendous recovery after experiencing positive and humane touch from the frontline healthcare workers,” he said, adding “It is a moment of great happiness for all of us. They (patients) wanted to thank the doctors and the staff of hospitals for their exemplary services. They expressed that they will never forget the way doctors treated them.”

The Director said in order to assess COVID19 preparedness, he along with his team of experts visited different COVID19 facilities in Bandipora.

The Director visited NHPC hospital Bandipora and interacted with COVID19 patients in the facility where 24 patients have been kept in hospital isolation.

During his interaction with the patients, he assured them of all possible help and assistance from the department.

He also visited DRM College, Bandipora, and AL Noor BE.D college and interacted with the patients who have recovered from COVID19 and have been kept in quarantine.