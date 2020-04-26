Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:02 AM

COVID19 patients need human touch: Director Health

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:02 AM
File Photo of Dr Samir Mattoo

Director, Health Services Kashmir Dr Samir Mattoo Sunday said COVID19 patients need human touch. He directed doctors to follow every possible measures and SOPs in their treatment.

“Active or recovered COVID19 patients in Kashmir need human touch of the doctors and the paramedic staff,” Dr Mattoo said while interacting with the patients at Isolation, COVID-care centers in Bandipora district.

Trending News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

GK Pic

Three militants killed in Lower Munda gunfight, arms recovered: Police

File Pic

Will take a decision after May 3, says Div Com as Kashmir residents stranded outside seek evacuation

GK Pic

Asthal Kulgam encounter: Only one body recovered so far, searches underway, says police

“I have interacted with scores of patients in these isolation and COVID19 facilities and I was given this notion that some of the recovered patients have shown tremendous recovery after experiencing positive and humane touch from the frontline healthcare workers,” he said, adding “It is a moment of great happiness for all of us. They (patients) wanted to thank the doctors and the staff of hospitals for their exemplary services. They expressed that they will never forget the way doctors treated them.”

The Director said in order to assess COVID19 preparedness, he along with his team of experts visited different COVID19 facilities in Bandipora.

The Director visited NHPC hospital Bandipora and interacted with COVID19 patients in the facility where 24 patients have been kept in hospital isolation.

Latest News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

File Pic

PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years

File Pic

RBI writes off over Rs 68K cr. loans, Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI

Representational Pic

Ladakh gets its first COVID-19 testing lab

During his interaction with the patients, he assured them of all possible help and assistance from the department.

He also visited DRM College, Bandipora, and AL Noor BE.D college and interacted with the patients who have recovered from COVID19 and have been kept in quarantine.

Related News