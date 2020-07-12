Covid19 | Persons with heart diseases, hypertension at higher risk: Fortis cardiologist

Persons with heart disease mainly hypertension are linked to a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, said Dr. Arun Kochar, senior consultant, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital on Sunday.

He said this during a webinar organized jointly by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura and Fortis Hospital, Mohali on “COVID-19 & Heart Disease”.

“The persons with heart disease mainly hypertension are linked to a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Therefore, they must take care of themselves,” Dr. Kochar said.

He added that staying home, using a threefold mask, reduce stress level and proper medication to maintain blood pressure rate is highly recommended for heart patients.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be more than just a threat to our health and has become a disruption for our way of life across the globe. The infection rate is increasing drastically, so all protective measures as per World Health Organization are highly recommended like washing hands regularly, proper respiratory hygiene, social distancing and avoiding touch with eyes, nose and mouth, he advised.

Dr. Kochar had a detailed interaction with the students of Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, B.Ed, Agriculture etc of Aryans. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the webinar.

Dr. Anshu Kataria thanked Dr. Arun Kochar for providing important information regarding safety measures for COVID 19.