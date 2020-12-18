Health, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:50 PM

COVID19 vaccination modalities discussed at Ganderbal

UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Friday chaired a District Level Task Force Committee (DTFC) meeting here to discuss the modalities for roll out of Phase- 1st COVID19 vaccination in the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on various aspects regarding the rollout of COVID19 vaccine including micro action plan of phase-I, identification of vaccination sites, arrangements at vaccination sites including logistic, human resource, availability of doctors, ambulances, transportation of cold chain logistics and mock drill at block levels.

Introducing the plan for rollout of phase-I COVID19 vaccination drive, the CMO said that the vaccination should be held in hospital setup and explained the process of reaching out and prioritisation of the beneficiaries for immunization drive.

It was informed that under Phase-I COVID19 vaccination plan, healthcare workers and Aanganwadi workers would be vaccinated as they are directly linked with the management of COVID19 pandemic.

Regarding identification of vaccination sites, the CMO informed that 94 locations had been identified including Sub Centers, PHCs, SDH and DH out of which 40 locations had accommodation as per guidelines.

The DC urged upon all the stakeholders to provide full cooperation to the Health department for making the COVID19 vaccination drive successful.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ASP Ganderbal, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Chief Education Officer, BMOs and other officers.

