COVID19 Vaccine hesitancy in Ganderbal | Admin to rope in panchayat heads to create awareness

After the moderate response to COVID19 vaccination drive in district Ganderbal, the Health administration has decided to rope in Panchayat heads for creating vaccination awareness.

After immunizing paramedics, Ganderbal district has been administering COVID19 vaccines to the elder people. The district has a population of 27000 people who are above 60 years of age, among which 3500 have already got vaccinated till now.

“It has been a few days since I took a vaccine shot at the hospital. I feel completely okay so far and there is no need to worry. Those who have taken the vaccination should also encourage others so that everyone gets vaccinated,” an elderly person who is also diabetic said.

Many people are weary about the side effects and are hesitating to take the vaccine particularly after a 70 year old died within hours of getting the vaccine jab in Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

“I haven’t gone for the vaccination yet. If God forbid something happens to me, who is going to take the responsibility. My family can’t afford to hold anyone accountable later. Who will listen? I am scared of the consequences because there have been deaths soon after the vaccination. I am not sure how safe it is. doctors should come out to aware people of its side effects first,” Abdul Rehman, an elderly Ganderbal resident said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal, Dr Mehraj U Din said, “People are coming for the vaccination out of their own will. We are still in the process of counseling the elders. Sarpanchs, DDC’s and BDC’s have an impact in the society and we are planning to involve them to educate and aware people of the vaccination drive so that those above 45 years of age come forward to get vaccinated on their own.”

Dr. Mehraj U Din said that COVID will be with us now and the only way we can prevent it is with the vaccination.

“There has been no untoward consequence so far after people have received the vaccination shots. Besides, we urge people to wear masks in public places, maintain distance and follow SOPs,” CMO added.