DAK calls for mandatory COVID19 vaccination

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday called for mandatory COVID19 vaccination.

“Mandatory COVID19 vaccination will increase vaccine uptake and save lives,” DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan said.

“COVID19 continues to pose a grave threat to public health. It causes serious disease in individuals and is killing people. Infected persons have the potential to spread it to others endangering lives of the people,” he said. “That makes mandatory vaccination ethically justified.”

The DAK president said mandatory immunisation was an efficient method of perpetuating herd immunity which protects not only those who have been vaccinated but also those who cannot be vaccinated.

