DAK seeks free COVID19 vaccine for all

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Monday sought free COVID19 vaccine for all.

The vaccine is expected to become available by the end of this year.

“Everyone should get COVID19 vaccine free of cost,” DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan said in a statement issued here.

“Mass vaccination will help grow the immunity levels of the entire population. When the entire population gets vaccinated, the virus can’t find any host to survive, replicate and move on,” he said. “This is how pandemic will subside and even be eradicated.”

The DAK president said the vaccine would be the single best defense against COVID19 that would save lives and prevent disease transmission.

“If enough people are vaccinated, the chain of infection can be broken within the population,” he said. “And, if you leave a large number of the population unvaccinated, pandemic will linger on.”

He said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID19 infection, raising hopes of a potential end to the nearly year-long pandemic.

“The vaccines which are based on a novel technology that uses the synthetic messenger RNA to activate the immune system against the virus are expected to become available for public use next month,” DrNisar said.