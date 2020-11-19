Delhi records 131 deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7943, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The highest single-day spike of 8593 COVID19 cases till date here was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.