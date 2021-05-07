DH Pulwama performs advanced laparoscopic surgery

A team of doctors led by Dr Ashaq Hussain Bhat working as Consultant Surgeon at District Hospital (DH) Pulwama performed the first ever Laparoscopic Nephrectomy at DH Pulwama, the hospital said.

According to the statement, “On 29th April 2021.45 Year old resident of Pulwama presented with left flank pain in OPD. Patient was evaluated and CT Urogram revealed left kidney grade four Hydronephrosis with a staghorn calculus with no contrast excretion suggestive of left non functional kidney. Patient underwent left Laparoscopic Nephrectomy by a team of doctors lead by Dr Ashaq Hussain Bhat and was assisted by Dr Issaq and OT Scrub team Bashir Ahmad Shah, Aabid Yosuf, Khurshid and Shafi. The Anesthesia Team was lead by Dr Javid Manzoor, Dr Basharat Shaban and Rafia Jan. The Arrangements were done by OT Supervisor Mohd Shaban.”

Dr Ashaq Hussain thanked the whole OT staff for the smooth conduct of surgery and Director Health Services Kashmir, Medical Superintendent & Deputy Medical Superintendent of DH Pulwama for equipping the OT with modern gadgets and machinery.