Doctors advise regular testing to prevent glaucoma

On the eve of World Glaucoma Week which is being observed from March 7-13, doctors have stressed on the need to undertake regular testing so as to prevent the eyesight snatching disease.

According to a statement issued here Dr Vineet Sehgal, Senior Glaucoma Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said, “In most cases, there are no symptoms of this increased pressure. The disease works silently, damaging the outer or peripheral vision first while maintaining the central vision. By the time the problem is detected, the patient has already suffered extensive peripheral vision damage which is irreversible.”

Glaucoma or Kala-Motia is an eye disease that is one of the leading causes of blindness. Glaucoma is fairly common in adults over age 35. When diagnosed early, blindness from glaucoma is almost always preventable, the statement said.

“Glaucoma is a disease which afflicts over 60 million people across the world – glaucoma. And worse, more than half of them do not even realize it until it is too late. Rightly called the Silent Vision Stealer, glaucoma creeps up on unsuspecting victims and by the time it is detected, it is often too late to save the vision,” it said.

Furthermore, Glaucoma affects the optic nerve which transmits visual messages to the brain. The nutrition to the eye is supplied by a fluid and in normal eyes the pressure of this fluid remains balanced. But with age, disease, trauma or other factors, the channels carrying the fluid get blocked, increasing the pressure inside the eye.