Doctors Day | Dedication of doctors, health workers in COVID-19 exemplary: Director SKIMS

Director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Prof A G Ahangar Tuesday said that the dedication of doctors and healthcare workers during COVID-19 was exemplary.

A statement of SKIMS issued here said that speaking on the occasion of the ‘Doctors Day’ commemorated by the institute, Ahangar said that this year, more than ever, the dedication of doctors and health professionals fighting COVID-19 alongside policymakers and was exemplary and contributed immensely in this fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Ahangar condemned the ill treatment faced by the doctors during pandemic at certain places and said that the doctors always perform their duties with utmost dedication and ultimate aim to protect and save the patient.

“All professional of any field must always look for brighter future and have firm belief in their own strength, wisdom and capacity to find solutions,” he said.

Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Prof Omar Javaid Shah lauded the contribution of all healthcare workers which he said always serve humanity risking their own life.

Lawyer Zaffar Shah, who was the special guest on the occasion, elaborated on the need for better doctor-patient relationship and various aspects of law protecting rights of doctors as well as patients.

He said commercialisation had crept in medical profession and referred to many instances.

“Trust is central to doctor-patient relationship and there are abundant laws that provide protection to both patient as well as doctors,” Shah said.

Director NIT Prof Rakesh Sehgal in his lecture underscored the fact that science had evolved to an extent that coherence between engineering and medicine was inevitable and said that NIT could collaborate in various areas to mutually benefit the community.

Dr Tajammul Hussain Shah from the Department of Pulmonology was felicitated on the occasion for his outstanding contribution to patient care vis-à-vis COVID-19.

He also spoke on challenges the doctors face while performing their duties and said that doctors suffer from ‘burnout syndrome’ impacting their physical and social life and also affect the patient-care delivery.