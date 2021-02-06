'Don't hesitate to go for COVID vaccine as 2nd wave can come anytime'

Effects due to vaccination are mostly mild, self-limiting like influenza vaccine: Dr Javaid Malik

Srinagar, Feb 6: As the vaccination against COVID19 is presently going on among healthcare and other frontline workers, there are certain apprehensions regarding side-effects among the people. In the interest of the general public, Greater Kashmir spoke to DrJavaid Malik, Professor and Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar on the subject.

Excerpts

As an expert, what is your advice to frontline workers about COVID vaccination?

My advice is straight and clear that COVID pandemic is far from over. We need to learn lessons from last one year, the lives we lost to COVID, the sizeable post-COVID morbidity we are still handling and the immense pressure we had on our healthcare system, particularly on oxygen beds and intensive care units. The pandemic is ongoing, has significantly impacted education of our children, devastated economies globally besides immense psychological trauma. Go ahead with vaccination, no second thought.

Have you got yourself vaccinated and what has been your experience?

Yes, I got myself vaccinated along with entire staff of Chest Medicine Department in SKIMS Medical College last month and our second dose is due on February 25. My personal experience with COVID vaccination is no different from influenza vaccination, which I have been taking every year for the past many years. To be precise, it was mild ache at injection site that lasted for three days that needed no drugs. I had no systemic adverse effects.

What are the immediate side effects?

In reality side effects are not common. Whatever effects do occur due to COVID19 vaccination are mostly mild and self-limiting like that of influenza vaccine (flu-shot) which most of the people take every year. In very rare circumstances, any vaccine including COVID vaccine or any injectable drug can lead to life-threatening allergic phenomenon called anaphylaxis. That is why we observe all the patients for immediate adverse effects in an equipped healthcare setting.

There are news reports about deaths and complications. How true are the apprehensions?

Death as an adverse effect of COVID19 vaccine is rarest of the rare complications. So, people having history of very severe allergies and previous history of anaphylaxis should not take the vaccine.

Should heart patients and elderly take the COVID vaccine?

Yes, patients with heart disease and other co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung, liver and kidney disease should also take the COVID vaccine. These should be considered among priority groups for vaccination.

Should children also take the vaccine when available?

Yes, whenever vaccine becomes available for pediatric age group we should also get our kids vaccinated. Currently, it is recommended for above 18 years of age. Clinical trials addressing safety and efficacy of COVID vaccine in children and pregnant and lactating mothers are ongoing. Once the results are available, we will advise these groups accordingly.

When will be the vaccine available for general public?

Currently frontline workers including healthcare professionals are being vaccinated. This will be followed by high-risk groups like senior citizens and patients with cancer, diabetes, chronic lung, liver or kidney disease. Once these high-risk groups are covered, general public will also get their turn of COVID19 vaccination.

What about possibility of second wave as is happening in UK and other countries?

The virus is mutating constantly and possibility of second wave of pandemic is always there and can take us by surprise. That is why I want to stress on vaccination as your turn comes because that is the only way forward to break the transmission cycle and achieve the much-desired goal of herd immunity.

What do you think about the possibility of mutant virus infecting our population?

Mutation among corona viruses is a constant phenomenon like influenza virus and other viruses. Mutation is a genetic defence strategy on part of the viruses to escape anti-viral drugs and vaccines. Mutation is a real danger, a possibility always on cards that can upset any healthcare delivery system as is happening elsewhere in the world.

Will the present vaccines give us protection against mutant strains of coronavirus?

Presently available vaccines are highly likely to offer protection against mutant strains as well. However, research in this area is ongoing to find the exact answers. We will have to wait for a few more months.